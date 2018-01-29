US Treasury says government borrowing will hit 8-year high

FILE - This Thursday, June 8, 2017, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building in Washington. With the government's budget deficit rising, the Treasury Department says it expects to borrow $441 billion in the current January-March 2018 quarter, the largest amount in eight years. The Treasury says this figure compares to actual borrowing of $282 billion in the October-December quarter. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo