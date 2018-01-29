Business

Grant money to be used to upgrade law enforcement technology

The Associated Press

January 29, 2018 02:09 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced $1 million in grant funds is available to law enforcement agencies seeking to upgrade their technology and equipment.

The grants are federal funds awarded to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice from the Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program.

In addition to upgrading technology and equipment, law enforcement agencies can also use the funds to enhance officer recruitment efforts and create programs to help officers effectively cope with work-related stress.

The Department of Criminal Justice Services is responsible for receiving and administering the funds.

Applications must be submitted by Feb. 23.

