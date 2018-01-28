Aid groups feel heat as sanctions on North Korea intensify

This image provided by Christian Friends of Korea shows Hepatitis B medicine, provided by the U.S.-based aid group, Christian Friends of Korea, is delivered to a health care center in the North Korean capital Pyongyang in August 2017. Sanctions against North Korea’s government are intensifying, and the few aid groups operating in the country are facing bewildering economic restrictions and bureaucratic hurdles that could cripple life-saving work. Christian Friends of Korea via AP)