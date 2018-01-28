Wyoming expected to take in $6M in online taxes

Wyoming is expected to take in $6 million more in taxes because of a new law requiring most online sellers to collect sales taxes.
An economist for the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information, Jim Robinson, told the Laramie Boomerang that the state is on track to take in that amount during fiscal year 2018, which started in July and runs through June.
Last year, Wyoming passed a law requiring anybody outside Wyoming who does more than 200 transactions or $100,000 in sales in the state each year to collect sales tax. The state can take those who don't pay to court to collect.
Before the law was passed, it was up to buyers to step forward and pay taxes on their online purchases.
