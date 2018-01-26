Alaska officials want some state areas out of drilling plan

File - In this Jan. 22, 2018, file photo, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, left, talks with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, right, before an event in her office on Capitol Hill in Washington. Alaska's pro-development congressional delegation is asking the Trump administration to back off from offering nearly all lands off the state's coast for petroleum leases. In a letter Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, to Zinke, Alaska Senators Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young say Cook Inlet, where petroleum extraction now occurs, and Arctic waters should be offered in lease sale plans. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo