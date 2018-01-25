Top budget proposals from Missouri governor facing pushback

Several of Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' key budget recommendations are getting a chilly response from lawmakers.
Leaders in the Republican-led Legislature on Thursday said they don't like Greitens' call for cuts to higher education institutions. Greitens asked for a 10 percent decrease compared to what was originally budgeted for the current year.
Republican Senate President Ron Richard says lawmakers will soften that to "considerably less." He said "we're not going to let those cuts happen."
Top GOP lawmakers also say they're not on board with Greitens' request for a $250 million loan to pay state income tax refunds faster.
While Greitens makes budget recommendations, lawmakers on Thursday noted that they're the ones responsible for outlining how state taxpayer dollars are spent.
