Louisiana tax preparer pleads to filing false returns

The Associated Press

January 25, 2018 02:24 AM

SHREVEPORT, La.

A woman who owned a Shreveport tax preparation business has pleaded guilty to filing false tax returns even after her electronic filing number was revoked.

U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook says 47-year-old Deborah A. Turner, of Shreveport, pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. Magistrate Mark L. Hornsby to one count each of making and subscribing a false tax return and aiding and assisting in making and subscribing a false return.

The plea will become final after it is accepted by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr.

The IRS revoked Turner's electronic filing number, but she started using her daughter's number to continue filing returns containing false information so her clients could increase the size of their refunds.

Turner faces up to three years in prison for each count. Sentencing is set for April 2.

