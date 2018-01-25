Business

US's Mnuchin: 'not concerned' about near-term dollar value

The Associated Press

January 25, 2018 02:09 AM

DAVOS, Switzerland

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the U.S is "not concerned" about the value of the dollar in the short-term.

At a press briefing at the World Economic Forum on Thursday, Mnuchin said the short-term value of the dollar is dependent on many factors in what is a very liquid market.

In the longer-term, he said, the U.S. currency's value will be determined by the underlying strength of the U.S. economy.

On Wednesday, Mnuchin sparked a big dollar sell-off when he said the recent fall in the value of the dollar was "good" for trade. The euro, for example, spiked to a three-year high.

Mnuchin insisted Thursday that his comment on the dollar was "balanced and consistent."

