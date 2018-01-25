Maryland analysis on federal tax overhaul to be released

Rehab facility to finally open

Indiana-based Mainstreet Property Group finished building this rehabilitation facility on North Ridge Road in early 2017, and it's been sitting empty since then. Founder and CEO Zeke Turner says his company had sold the building to a group that then didn't open the facility. Now, Mainstreet has bought back the building and plans to open a rehabilitation and therapy facility this summer. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)