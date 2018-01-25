Chinese mom pays price for husband's probe of Ivanka Trump

In this Dec. 17, 2017, photo, Deng Guilian, right, the wife of Chinese labor activist Hua Haifeng, hugs their son Bo Bo, 4, as she gets ready to go to work at their home on the outskirts of Xiangyang in central China's Hubei Province. Apple Inc. and Ivanka Trump's brand both rely on Chinese suppliers that have been criticized for workplace abuses. But they've taken contrasting approaches to dealing with supply chain problems. When Apple learned thousands of student workers at an iPhone supplier had been underpaid, it helped them get their money back. After three men investigating labor abuses at factories that made Ivanka Trump shoes were arrested last year, neither Ivanka Trump nor her brand spoke out. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo