Lawmaker could thwart Alaska smoking ban proposal again

The Associated Press

January 25, 2018 01:26 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska

A proposal to ban smoking in bars and restaurants across Alaska has wide support in the Alaska Legislature, but the bill's fate will again be decided by a single lawmaker.

The Juneau Empire reported Wednesday that Republican state Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux of Anchorage has given no sign that she has changed her opposition to the ban. LeDoux, the chairwoman of the House Rules Committee, killed the same bill in the 2015-16 Legislature. LeDoux is in a key position that allows her to decide whether it comes up for a final vote.

LeDoux, through a spokesman, declined to talk about her position.

If signed into law, the bill would restrict smoking in public places.

