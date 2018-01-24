Bill to tax ammunition faces resistance in Nebraska hearing

A proposed new ammunition tax is drawing opposition from Nebraska gun-rights groups, business organizations and advocates for taxpayers and sportsmen.
Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha presented the measure Wednesday to the Legislature's Revenue Committee, saying he wanted a public discussion on the issue. Wayne says he doesn't plan to pursue it this year.
The bill would generate an estimated $4.1 million in the upcoming fiscal year, which would go to wildlife conservation and violence prevention funds. Ammunition is already subject to the state's sales tax.
Lincoln Independent Business Association President Coby Mach says the legislation would hurt businesses that sell ammunition.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte compared the bill to a poll tax, arguing that both taxes affect constitutional rights.
No one spoke in favor of the bill.
