Medal of Honor recipient to visit West Virginia Capitol

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 02:32 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) —

A Medal of Honor recipient is scheduled to visit West Virginia lawmakers who are supporting construction of a memorial on the Capitol grounds to honor Gold Star families.

The Senate has passed a resolution supporting the memorial.

Gold Star families have lost a loved one in military service.

Legislative plan to welcome Woody Williams to the Senate Chamber.

Williams, a West Virginia native, received the medal for heroism as a Marine corporal during the battle of Iwo Jima.

His medal citation says he "fought desperately for four hours under terrific enemy small-arms fire" to prepare demolition charges and use flame throwers to wipe out reinforced Japanese machine gun positions.

According to the World War II Museum, nearly 7,000 Marines died on the island and 27 Medals of Honor were awarded.

