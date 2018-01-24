Business

Export figures, Turkish tanks fuel German arms sales debate

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 02:20 AM

BERLIN

Newly released figures show Germany's centrist coalition approved more weapons exports over the past four years, fueling debate over the country's weapons sale policy.

Public broadcaster ARD reported Wednesday that Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats approved exports worth 25.1 billion euros ($30.7 billion) between 2014 and 2017, an increase of 21 percent compared with the previous four years under a more right-leaning government.

Figures contained in a government response to the opposition Left party show exports to countries outside the European Union and NATO rose even more steeply, by 47 percent to almost 15 billion euros.

The issue of arms exports has risen to the fore again after photos emerged in recent days allegedly showing Turkey using German-made tanks against Kurds in northern Syria.

