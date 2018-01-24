Delaware lawmakers eye bill banning bump stocks

A bill taking aim at devices that increase the rate of fire of semi-automatic rifles is getting its first hearing in Delaware's legislature.
The bill, which makes the sale or possession of bump stocks, trigger cranks and similar devices a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, was to be considered in a House committee Wednesday.
The gunman who killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more in Las Vegas in October had several weapons outfitted with bump stocks.
A bump stock uses a rifle's recoil to allow it to slide rapidly between the shooter's shoulder and trigger finger, which is kept stationary.
Never miss a local story.
By not having to manually pull the trigger for each shot, the firing rate increases dramatically, approaching the rate of fire of a fully automatic weapon.
Comments