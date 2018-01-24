Business

Alcohol board approves ban on distilleries serving cocktails

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 01:09 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska

The Alaska Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has upended the state's distilleries by approving new regulations that forbid them from serving mixed drinks.

The Juneau Empire reports that the board's decision came Tuesday at the end of a daylong meeting.

The state's nine licensed distilleries have previously testified that mixed drinks served in approved tasting rooms are key parts of their individual business plans. But under the new rules, licensed distilleries may provide mixers, and they may sell alcohol distilled on site, but it will be up to the customer to mix them into a single drink.

The two-drink limit at all distilleries will remain in effect. The new rules will go into effect when signed by the lieutenant governor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

    Wichita businessman Brandon Steven gives us a tour of his new steakhouse, 6s. Steven won’t say how much he spent on the restaurant, but he acknowledges he could have built three restaurants for what he spent.

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse
Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place 1:03

Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place
Watch Works opens in west Wichita 1:44

Watch Works opens in west Wichita

View More Video