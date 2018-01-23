Oregon company fundraises for Sioux Falls Planned Parenthood

An Oregon clothing company raised more than $25,000 for South Dakota's only abortion clinic in a campaign commemorating the 45th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
Portland-based Wildfang has also paid for several billboards that reference the U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion nationwide, the Argus Leader reported.
Wildfang's fundraising is intended to help the Sioux Falls Planned Parenthood pay doctors who travel to the state to perform abortions and to pay for legal battles.
"Our goal is to raise as much money as possible for South Dakota," said Wildfang CEO Emma McIlroy, who noted the 30-day campaign reached half of its original $50,000 goal on the first day.
Never miss a local story.
South Dakota is among seven states with only one abortion provider. Planned Parenthood has fought the state in federal court over legislative restrictions for years.
Republican Sen. Stace Nelson introduced a resolution Monday to provide "all pre-born children their God-given right to exist." U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, a GOP candidate for governor, released a statement on the Supreme Court decision's anniversary Monday that confirmed her commitment to anti-abortion positions.
McIlroy said they chose to fundraise for South Dakota first because of its 72-hour waiting period for an abortion, often requiring women to travel 300 miles.
"It makes it really harrowing for those women, an incredibly difficult experience," McIlroy said.
The company will also raise money for the six other single-provider states: Kentucky, West Virginia, Missouri, Wyoming, North Dakota and Mississippi.
Comments