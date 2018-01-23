Business

Oregon company fundraises for Sioux Falls Planned Parenthood

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 02:24 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

An Oregon clothing company raised more than $25,000 for South Dakota's only abortion clinic in a campaign commemorating the 45th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

Portland-based Wildfang has also paid for several billboards that reference the U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion nationwide, the Argus Leader reported.

Wildfang's fundraising is intended to help the Sioux Falls Planned Parenthood pay doctors who travel to the state to perform abortions and to pay for legal battles.

"Our goal is to raise as much money as possible for South Dakota," said Wildfang CEO Emma McIlroy, who noted the 30-day campaign reached half of its original $50,000 goal on the first day.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

South Dakota is among seven states with only one abortion provider. Planned Parenthood has fought the state in federal court over legislative restrictions for years.

Republican Sen. Stace Nelson introduced a resolution Monday to provide "all pre-born children their God-given right to exist." U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, a GOP candidate for governor, released a statement on the Supreme Court decision's anniversary Monday that confirmed her commitment to anti-abortion positions.

McIlroy said they chose to fundraise for South Dakota first because of its 72-hour waiting period for an abortion, often requiring women to travel 300 miles.

"It makes it really harrowing for those women, an incredibly difficult experience," McIlroy said.

The company will also raise money for the six other single-provider states: Kentucky, West Virginia, Missouri, Wyoming, North Dakota and Mississippi.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

    Wichita businessman Brandon Steven gives us a tour of his new steakhouse, 6s. Steven won’t say how much he spent on the restaurant, but he acknowledges he could have built three restaurants for what he spent.

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse
Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place 1:03

Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place
Watch Works opens in west Wichita 1:44

Watch Works opens in west Wichita

View More Video