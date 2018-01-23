Business

Ex-councilman files another suit related to harassment claim

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 01:31 AM

EVERETT, Wash.

Former Everett City Councilman Ron Gipson has filed another lawsuit related to the sexual harassment claims made against him by four juvenile corrections officers.

The Daily Herald reports that Gipson filed the suit against Snohomish County on Jan. 16, claiming he suffered racial discrimination during and after a workplace investigation into the four women's harassment claims.

The suit follows one he filed against the four women on Dec. 8, in which he seeks unspecified damages for invasion of privacy, emotional distress, defamation and loss of consortium with his family.

Gipson works alongside the women as a juvenile corrections officer at Denney Juvenile Justice Center.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He denies any wrongdoing, apart from what he characterized as locker-room talk with male employees.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

    Wichita businessman Brandon Steven gives us a tour of his new steakhouse, 6s. Steven won’t say how much he spent on the restaurant, but he acknowledges he could have built three restaurants for what he spent.

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse
Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place 1:03

Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place
Watch Works opens in west Wichita 1:44

Watch Works opens in west Wichita

View More Video