Ex-councilman files another suit related to harassment claim

Former Everett City Councilman Ron Gipson has filed another lawsuit related to the sexual harassment claims made against him by four juvenile corrections officers.
The Daily Herald reports that Gipson filed the suit against Snohomish County on Jan. 16, claiming he suffered racial discrimination during and after a workplace investigation into the four women's harassment claims.
The suit follows one he filed against the four women on Dec. 8, in which he seeks unspecified damages for invasion of privacy, emotional distress, defamation and loss of consortium with his family.
Gipson works alongside the women as a juvenile corrections officer at Denney Juvenile Justice Center.
Never miss a local story.
He denies any wrongdoing, apart from what he characterized as locker-room talk with male employees.
Comments