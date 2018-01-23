Gun industry gathers just a few miles from mass shooting

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2013, file photo, Michael Kiefer, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., checks out a display of rifles at the Rock River Arms booth during the 35th annual SHOT Show in Las Vegas. The largest gun industry trade show will be taking place in Las Vegas Jan. 23-26 just a few miles from where a gunman carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo