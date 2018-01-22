Business

Indiana Senate approves carryout Sunday alcohol sales bill

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 02:24 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

The Indiana Senate has approved a measure that would repeal Indiana's ban on Sunday carryout alcohol sales.

The bill by Republican Sen. Ron Alting of Lafayette passed Monday on a 39-10 vote. It now moves to the House, which is expected to vote soon on its own Sunday sales proposal.

Both measures would allow stores to sell carryout alcohol on Sundays between noon and 8 p.m.

Similar bills have stalled in recent years. But Republican legislative leaders say now's the time to act.

Separate legislation that would have allowed convenience stores, big box retailers and pharmacies to sell cold — and not just warm — beer faced a different fate. It was voted down in committee last week.

Selling cold carryout beer is a right primarily enjoyed by liquor stores.

