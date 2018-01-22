Senate hopeful Blankenship schedules another town hall event

Republican Don Blankenship has scheduled another town hall-style meeting as the former coal company CEO who spent time in prison continues his campaign for the U.S. Senate.
Blankenship's campaign says he will meet with voters on Thursday in Beckley at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. The program will begin at 6 p.m.
Blankenship will give brief remarks and then answer questions from the audience.
The former Massey Energy executive drew more than 100 supporters who clapped heartily for him at a town hall-style event last week in Logan.
Blankenship served a one-year prison term on charges stemming from the deadliest U.S. mine disaster in decades. At last week's campaign event, he tried to persuade a largely working-class audience that he identifies with them.
