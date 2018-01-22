Business

Public records show Alaska fails to publicly report wiretaps

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 12:36 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska

Alaska public records reveal that the state Department of Law has been failing to disclose when it taps the phone of a resident.

The Juneau Empire reported Sunday that records it has obtained show the department hasn't filed an annual wiretap report in the 25 years since the Alaska Legislature began allowing the state to conduct them.

Department spokeswoman Cori Mills says that with budget cuts and tightening of resources, the Criminal Division has fallen behind.

The state's failure to produce a report means Alaska residents have no idea how frequently the state taps their phones.

State law limits the ability of police to use true wiretaps. They can only be used for cases involving murder, serious drug trafficking, human trafficking, sex trafficking or kidnapping, and require strict oversight.

