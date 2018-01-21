Vietnam jails former oil execs in high-profile graft case

Trinh Xuan Thanh, center, is led to a court room by police in Hanoi, Vietnam, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. The former oil executive was sentenced to life in prison on charges of embezzlement and mismanagement at the end of the two-weeks trial that also involves 21 others including former Politburo Dinh La Thang. Germany accused Vietnam of kidnapping Thanh from a Berlin park in July, the charge Vietnam denied saying Thanh turned himself in to police voluntarily. Vietnam News Agency via AP Doan Tan