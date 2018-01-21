Business

Leaders to meet with white separatist town official in Maine

By PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press

January 21, 2018 12:44 PM

PORTLAND, Maine

Leaders in a Maine town say they will meet with their town manager, who has come under fire for espousing white separatist views.

Jackman town manager Tom Kawczynski (kuh-ZIN-skee) recently made public comments bashing Islam and calling for preservation of white European heritage in northern New England.

Local officials are scheduled to meet with him on Tuesday morning. Town lawyer Warren Shay said Sunday the town manager's beliefs aren't shared by Jackman officials and "do not reflect the beliefs of the townspeople in general."

Kawczynski didn't return phone calls from The Associated Press.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Jackman-Moose River Chamber of Commerce president says businesses in the area "do not condone" Kawczynski's views.

Many social media users are calling for Kawczynski to quit or be fired.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

    Wichita businessman Brandon Steven gives us a tour of his new steakhouse, 6s. Steven won’t say how much he spent on the restaurant, but he acknowledges he could have built three restaurants for what he spent.

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse
Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place 1:03

Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place
Watch Works opens in west Wichita 1:44

Watch Works opens in west Wichita

View More Video