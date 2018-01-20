Business

Shutdown closes Hawaii volcano park; Pearl Harbor still open

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 08:07 PM

HONOLULU

A federal government shutdown has caused one Hawaii national park to close and another to struggle to stay open.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which draws tourists and hikers to the site of active volcanoes, closed Saturday for the safety of visitors.

Park spokeswoman Jessica Ferracane said some areas including Highway 11 and trails were open. But access could change without notice.

Overnight camping will not be allowed and guests in the lodging facilities must leave by Monday morning, Ferracane said.

Meanwhile, Pearl Harbor and its historic sites, including the USS Arizona Memorial and the visitor center, will stay open through Monday.

Nonprofit Pacific Historic Parks said in a news release that it's providing funds so the Park Service can operate Pearl Harbor sites for at least three days.

Pacific Historic Parks runs a gift shop at the Pearl Harbor visitors' center and raises money to support the USS Arizona Memorial. The Park Service relies on funds from the nonprofit to help maintain the national landmark, which is visited by 1.8 million people each year.

