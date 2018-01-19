Business

California software company bring nearly 800 jobs to Denver

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 01:43 PM

DENVER

A California software company is bringing nearly 800 jobs to Denver over the next several years.

The Denver Post reports the Colorado Economic Development Commission awarded San Francisco-based Accelo $14.8 million in job growth tax credits on Thursday.

The company is planning to bring 787 full-time jobs.

The positions range from sales to client service to business development and will pay an average annual wage of $92,977.

The commission approved incentive awards totaling $37 million to seven companies that can potentially bring nearly 2,150 jobs.

