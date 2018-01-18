Neo-Nazi publisher won't reveal whereabouts, citing threats

FILE - In this undated file photo released by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Tanya Gersh poses for a photo. The publisher of a notorious neo-Nazi website, Andrew Anglin won't publicly reveal where he's living, claiming he gets "credible" death threats. Anglin says he moved to Cambodia four days before Montana real estate agent Tanya Gersh sued him, accusing him of invading her privacy, intentionally inflicting "emotional distress" and violating a Montana anti-intimidation law. Southern Poverty Law Center via AP, File Dan Chung