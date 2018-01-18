AP Explains: What happens when the government shuts down

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2013, file photo, A U.S. Park Police officer watches at left as a National Park Service employee posts a sign on a barricade closing access to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. The world won't end if a dysfunctional Washington can't find a way to pass a funding bill before this weekend. That’s the truth about a government "shutdown." The government doesn't shut down. It’s a crummy way to run a government, sure, but Social Security checks will still go out. Troops will remain at their posts. Doctors and hospitals will get their Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements. In fact, virtually every essential government agency, like the FBI, the Border Patrol and the Coast Guard, will remain open. Transportation Security Administration officers will continue to man airport checkpoints. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo