White House official: Trump immigration views have evolved

White House chief of staff John Kelly pauses to look to a video monitor as he appears on Special Report with Bret Baier on Fox News in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Kelly says Trump has evolved on many issues since the campaign. Kelly says in an interview with Baier that "there's been an evolutionary process that this president's gone through" on issues ranging from Afghanistan to his promised Southern border wall. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo