Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, center, and Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, right, shake hands in front of a Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle at Narashino Exercise Area in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, center, and Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, right, shake hands in front of a Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle at Narashino Exercise Area in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, center, and Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, right, shake hands in front of a Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle at Narashino Exercise Area in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo

Business

Australia PM says Olympic unity won't denuclearize N. Korea

By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press

January 17, 2018 11:46 PM

TOKYO

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Thursday he welcomed the recent dialogue between North and South Korea but marching together at the Winter Olympics won't denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

Turnbull, visiting Japan to talk with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about regional security, trade and other issues, cautioned against optimism.

"We have to be very clear-eyed about this," he told reporters. "History tells us a very bitter lesson about North Korea. They have a long habit of ratcheting up their militarization and then, you know, going into a lull for a while trying to persuade people that they're changing their ways, changing nothing and then ratcheting up again."

North and South Korea held rare talks in a border village this week where they agreed to form their first unified Olympic team and that their athletes would parade together during the opening ceremony of next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea. They'll present the plan to the International Olympic Committee this weekend in Switzerland.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Turnbull said the pressure and the sanctions against North Korea over its weapons programs must be maintained.

Japan and Australia have been deepening their defense cooperation amid the tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile development and China's expansion in the Pacific.

Turnbull spoke while he and Abe visited a Japanese military training camp just outside Tokyo, where they viewed a PAC-3 missile interceptor and got inside a Bushmaster armored vehicle, which was developed in Australia and adopted by Japan's military in 2014.

Turnbull said the visit to the Narashino training camp was a reminder of the big threats in the region, "terrorism on the one hand, and, of course, the reckless regime in North Korea on the other." He added that his country and Japan work for open markets and free trade, which "is underpinned by security."

The two countries are also considering a visiting forces agreement to further expand their military cooperation.

Turnbull is scheduled to attend a special session of Japan's national security council, speak to business leaders and have dinner with Abe before leaving Japan.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch Works opens in west Wichita

    Greg Breeden has realized a more than 40-year-old dream by opening Watch Works just south of Hobby Lobby at Central and Ridge Road. Carrie Rengers/ The Wichita Eagle

Watch Works opens in west Wichita

Watch Works opens in west Wichita 1:44

Watch Works opens in west Wichita
Couture Ever After table themes debut this weekend 0:45

Couture Ever After table themes debut this weekend
Wichita’s only school uniform store closes 0:59

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes

View More Video