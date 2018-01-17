West Virginia editorial roundup

Recent editorials from West Virginia newspapers:
Jan. 16
The Journal of Martinsburg on trade skills:
Focus on vocational training is returning in West Virginia, and across the United States, where a middle skills gap is widening.
Gov. Jim Justice addressed job training in his State of the State speech last week.
"I want us to develop a way to where kids in high school and the trades can get an associate degree while they're in high school," he said.
Programs like this already exist in the Eastern Panhandle at both Blue Ridge Community and Technical College and James Rumsey Technical Institute, where students can earn college credits while still in high school.
The shift in focus is both welcome and overdue, however. For years, the four-year degree has been touted as the only path toward achieving a prosperous and successful life.
This is far from true.
Blue-collar jobs are in fact both fulfilling and oftentimes better-paying than white-collar ones.
And they're in demand.
About 57 percent of all jobs in West Virginia are "middle skill" — those which require education beyond high school but not a four-year degree, according to the National Skills Coalition. Only about 49 percent of workers in the state are trained at the middle-skill level.
We've been hearing for some time about the skilled trade gap — employers who say they cannot find enough trained workers to fill jobs. Following the downturn of the economy in 2008-09, however, job creation dominated headlines. While thousands were out of work, many thought the only way to solve the problem was creating new jobs.
But, even at that time, the Bureau of Labor and Statistics reported that companies were struggling to fill 2.1 million skilled positions.
The economy has since improved, but the skills gap has not.
In November, the most recent month for which statistics are available, the U.S. Department of Labor reported 5.9 million job openings.
What we need is a culture shift. We need to show youth that the skilled trades are aspirational.
Not every high school graduate needs or wants a four-year degree, and there are plenty of high-paying jobs out there for those who don't.
Students, who are certainly not all alike, shouldn't be forced down the same educational path.
White-collar jobs and four-year degrees are not the only way to achieve the American Dream.
Let's value education — in all its forms.
Jan. 16
The Herald-Dispatch on welfare and drug use:
Every year, state legislatures pass bills in hopes that new laws will reduce bad behavior.
Many start the process with a pilot program to see whether it really works, and sometimes lawmakers discover the situation is not quite what they thought it would be.
That seems to be the case with West Virginia's program to drug test people who apply for the state welfare program — called Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources began the testing in October, and so far four people have tested positive for drugs out of nearly 900 applicants, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported last week. That is less than half of a percent.
The state did not test all 873 applicants, because courts have struck such legislation if the testing is not based on "reasonable suspicion." So, DHHR workers use a questionnaire to determine whether the applicant might be using drugs, and they flagged 107 for testing. The four positives would reflect about 3.7 percent of that group.
That seems to run counter to the common perception that people on public assistance are misusing the money and that drug use among recipients is high. But the results in West Virginia seem to be typical of what other states are finding.
Fifteen states have passed similar bills, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Several surveys of those results show about 1-2 percent of the applicants testing positive for drugs, actually much lower than the 9 percent estimated for the general population.
That may be because most states, including West Virginia, limit the TANF programs to very poor families with dependent children, and there are only about 4,000 recipients in West Virginia. As Kim Miller, an addiction treatment specialist and spokeswoman for Prestera, told the Gazette-Mail, "If you're on TANF, you're desperate."
The West Virginia drug testing bill remains in effect for three years, and there will be ample opportunity to evaluate the results and how much the program costs.
But the initial findings certainly challenge common assumptions about drug use among the very poor and whether drug testing is necessary for the program.
Jan. 10
The Intelligencer on pay at state prisons and jails:
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has proposed a 1 percent pay raise for all state employees. That may not be enough to forestall a catastrophe at one or more state prisons or jails.
As we have reported, the shortage of corrections officers for state prisons and regional jails has grown so serious that Justice has authorized use of the National Guard, if that proves necessary. Some employees whose work normally does not include guarding prisoners have been told that may be added to their duties.
Pay is the problem. West Virginia simply does not pay enough to compete with the private sector, the federal government or other states.
Last summer, state officials authorized a $1,000-per-year raise for corrections officers. That took the starting pay to $24,664. We have not heard that the raise made much difference in attracting and retaining guards.
How money was found to fund the raise makes the problem clear: State officials used cash that had been budgeted for pay but was not being used — because of the enormous number of corrections officer vacancies. About one-fourth of the positions were not filled just a few months ago.
Not having an adequate staff of corrections officers risks a full-blown disaster, perhaps a death or a riot.
Politics seems to prompt state officials to provide across-the-board pay increases to state employees. But this is a situation in which prisons and jails simply must pay enough to ensure staffing is adequate.
Legislators should take another look at the governor's proposal. If guards need to get more than other state employees, so be it.
