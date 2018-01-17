Tennessee editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Tennessee newspapers:
Jan. 10
The Chattanooga Times Free Press on pollution:
It seems we've hardly been able to pick up the paper in recent days without reading about chemical pollution.
On Jan. 6, a front page story by The Associated Press notes that 2 million people — including some in Chattanooga — live within a mile of 327 Superfund sites in areas prone to flooding or vulnerable to sea-level rise caused by climate change, according to an AP analysis of flood zone maps, census data and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency records.
You may recall that this became a very real issue last year when rains from Hurricane Harvey swamped more than a dozen Superfund sites in Houston, breaching two of them. Similar problems were reported in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.
But serious chemical pollution doesn't take a hurricane — or a Superfund site.
We were reminded of this on Jan. 9 with headlines about a chemical spill in Citico Creek just upstream from the river intakes that feed Chattanooga's drinking water system.
Officials said "well in excess" of 1,000 gallons of petroleum spilled into the creek on the evening of Jan. 8.
A little bit of pollution can go a long way in water — especially some chemical pollution.
In 2014, 300,000 residents in nine counties near Charleston, W. Va., were forced to go without running water for days and weeks after 5,000 to 7,000 gallons of a solvent-based industrial chemical used in coal processing seeped from a ruptured storage tank into the Elk River, just upstream of the intake pipes for Charleston's regional water company.
At the first announcement of the Charleston spill, Gary Southern, the president of Freedom Industries which owned the ruptured tank, told residents and reporters that the pollutant was a "very low toxicity" chemical. But when West Virginia American Water saw that its carbon filtration system could no longer handle the large amount of contamination in the water — in other words the chemical began flowing through the carbon filter even with more carbon added — the company leaders concluded the water was unsafe for use and instructed customers not to drink, cook with, bathe or wash with their tap water.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported that within five days of the spill, nearly 700 residents had contacted West Virginia's poison control center, reporting a range of symptoms including nausea and rashes. Fourteen were hospitalized.
Charleston area businesses closed, schools in eight counties closed, hospitals took emergency measures to conserve water, the West Virginia Legislature was forced to cancel sessions, as were the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals in Charleston and the courts in Boone and Lincoln counties. The West Virginia State University Institute also cancelled classes. The city cancelled a convention of mayors and city council members from around the state.
Freedom Industries filed bankruptcy. Lawsuits are still pending against the water company and Eastman chemical company, the chemical's manufacturer.
Chattanooga has been far more fortunate, but the point is chemical pollution can be a very serious matter.
Locally, Chattanooga Creek, also a Superfund site in some of its six or seven miles that flows through the industrial heart of Chattanooga, sits in a flood plain that becomes marsh-like at least once a year. There we weren't talking about a little pollution, but a lot. During World War years and before America had environmental laws, a company that burned coal 24-hours a day to make the hot-burning coke to melt iron for war-effort steelmaking literally ditched millions of gallons of its by-product — liquid coal tar — into the creek and the wetlands around it.
Decades later, two miles of the creekbed became a multi-year national priority list Superfund site. When additional pollution — a creosote-like material believed to have come from a then-defunct wood preservation company — was found, some of the clean-up fixes became first-ever-tried experiments because the pollution continued to flow through or over the liner and into the creek. Even now, the fix is threatened when a storm far short of hurricane force topples a tree with roots in the liner beds.
Now EPA has just given us notification that it will add another local site to the list of the country's most toxic places — this one is a new kind of threat in several local residential areas:
The Southside Chattanooga Lead Site is one of 10 sites across the country recommended to be added to the Superfund Program's National Priorities List.
"The priority for proposing the site is protecting children by identifying and cleaning up lead-contaminated soil," according to a release from the EPA.
In Chattanooga's growth times over past centuries and decades, fill or top soil was added to raise land on building sites in Alton Park, Cowart Place, Jefferson Heights, Richmond and the Southside Gardens. That fill apparently came from our many early smelting industries and was contaminated with lead levels that continue to register above health-based benchmarks. The problem was discovered in 2011 and regulators began a lead sampling and removal effort in 2012.
It all just goes to show: We cannot be too careful about pollution.
Jan. 5
Bristol Herald Courier on homelessness during winter months:
The icy winter blast of the past few weeks, which has brought record low temperatures to many areas of the South and chilled our region to the bone, turns the spotlight again onto the homeless and others who are less fortunate, and are struggling to cope with the cold.
While the national debate still rages over whether health care is a right or a privilege, we hope there aren't many among us who would disagree that keeping warm enough that we don't freeze to death ought to be a right.
We're not sure just how many people in the Mountain Empire right now are experiencing the cold weather without ways to keep warm and safe. And we wonder whether there are enough places for people to go to escape the cold when their own homes or makeshift shelters are not sufficient to do the job.
In such times, emergency social services are a necessity, no matter how one might feel about spending tax dollars on them. Public and private entities should be stepping up to make sure no one is left out in the cold. And we need to remember that it's not only adults who face the nightmare of inadequate shelter - there are also plenty of children at risk in families without sufficient resources to heat their living quarters.
While the challenges of getting food to people in need are being handled by a variety of charities and federal/state welfare programs, there might not be enough emphasis on keeping people warm in times of dangerously cold weather,
That's a shame, and it's also inexcusable. While the rest of us lounge in comfort in our sufficiently heated homes, cars, offices and other workplaces, there are many among us without that privilege, and it falls on those of us who are fortunate enough to have sufficient shelter to help those who do not.
We also need to do our part to conserve energy during these bitter-cold days as our electric utilities struggle with record-high demand for power - lest we become the victims of power outages that threaten our own ability to keep warm.
And if you personally know of anyone who is in dire need of warmth and shelter during these coldest days of winter, perhaps you can see what you can to help them yourself or steer them to community resources that can assist them.
Remember the words the American poet-singer Bob Dylan famously wrote in one of his best-known songs:
"Come in," she said, "I'll give you shelter from the storm."
Jan. 8
The Leaf-Chronicle on how a grassroots campaign targeting school lunch debt provides a template for sparking policy change:
It's not every day that one person can spark a movement that changes the livelihood of hundreds of schoolchildren.
But that's what happened over the last two months, when one mom's Facebook post got the backing of a local Facebook group, which led to Leaf-Chronicle attention, which led to school system scrutiny.
And now, another local organization has an idea that may lead to even further change.
Clarksville-Montgomery County School System parent Rachel Moeller posted an open letter in November on the Clarksville Chive Facebook page, expressing anger that some kids weren't served the special Thanksgiving meal because of their lunch debt.
In several CMCSS schools, students whose lunch money accounts are overdrawn were being denied a regular meal and sent to the principal's office for an "alternative meal."
The Chive group went into high gear, sharing Moeller's letter and raising money to pay off the debts of students who were overdrawn.
They also drew the attention of The Leaf-Chronicle, which published Moeller's letter and called on the school system to publicly explain its lunch policies and the reasons behind them.
Director of Schools Millard House II, who is in his first year as CMCSS director, quickly ordered an internal team to review the matter and make recommendations.
The result is this revised policy:
No student will be denied a regular meal regardless of ability to pay.
Schools will continue to contact parents/guardians when a student's lunch balance exceeds the limit.
Schools will be responsible for half of any outstanding deficits remaining at the end of the school year, and the district general budget will be responsible for the other half.
The Child Nutrition Department will provide assistance to parents who need help completing applications for free or reduced-price meals.
But there's more.
House announced the changes at a Leadership Clarksville meeting on Dec. 14, and they were met with a positive response.
One Leadership member, Una Smith, an account executive with The Leaf-Chronicle, suggested that CMCSS set up on its student lunch payment website a feature to allow parents to round up their bill to an even amount, with the difference going to pay the bill of other parents who might need help.
CMCSS is now checking into making that happen.
There you go: A concerned parent speaks out, a grassroots Facebook community rallies around the issue, the local media investigates, local government comes up with a solution, and now another community group has even more ideas.
Kudos to Moeller and Clarksville Chive, and to the school system for its prompt and well-organized solution.
And here's hoping the online donation portal can go into effect, giving more people easy ways to help.
This is how community problems get solved. Now, what's next?
