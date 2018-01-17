Dale Seiwert, CFO and now general manager of The Wichita Eagle (Jan. 16, 2017)
Eagle names native Wichitan as its new general manager

By Jerry Siebenmark

January 17, 2018 12:12 PM

A native Wichitan with more than three decades of experience at The Wichita Eagle and Kansas.com will lead the state’s largest news organization as its general manager.

Dale Seiwert’s promotion is effective immediately, officials of McClatchy, the Eagle’s parent company, said on Wednesday.

“Dale has a special blend of financial background, deep community connection and entrepreneurial energy that will contribute to his success as general manager,” said Tony Berg, McClatchy’s regional publisher for the Midwest.

In Seiwert’s new role, he will be responsible for The Eagle’s publishing, advertising and financial operations.

“I’m excited to lead The Eagle and work with an amazing group of colleagues dedicated to delivering local journalism that strengthens our community,” Seiwert said.

Seiwert, 58, is beginning his 38th year at The Eagle. He joined The Eagle in his final semester in accounting at Friends University for a part-time position that ended up being 40 hours a week, Seiwert said.

He said he has been handed many challenging projects over the years at The Eagle. In each case, Seiwert said, the people he has worked with have given him the confidence to take on those projects.

“There’s no magic to anything we do in this business,” he said. “You’ve got to roll your sleeves up and work hard.”

He was most recently a McClatchy regional manager of financial planning and analyst for The Eagle, Kansas City Star, Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Belleville (Ill.) News-Democrat.

Seiwert may be recognizable to area high school football fans.

For the past 25 years, he has officiated football games in the City League, Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail and Central Plains, including three state championships.

He said last year was his final season officiating, primarily because he can’t move around as quickly as he used to, especially after knee surgery.

“I’ve been run over too many times in the last few years,” Seiwert said, laughing.

Seiwert has served on the board of the American Diabetes Association and the allocations committee of United Way of The Plains. He said he plans to increase his involvement in community organizations in his new role.

He resides in Maize. Seiwert and his wife, Linda, have three grown daughters who also live in Wichita.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

