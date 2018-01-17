Business

Catskills casino to open in Borscht Belt on Feb. 8

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 12:48 PM

MONTICELLO, N.Y.

The Resorts World Catskills casino northwest of New York City is set to open on Feb. 8

Resorts World Catskills will be the fourth of four Las Vegas-style casinos to open in upstate New York under an amendment to the state constitution approved by New York voters.

The casino in the heart of the old "Borscht Belt" will be about 90 miles from Manhattan and will feature 150 table games and 2,150 slot machines. The overall $1.2 billion resort will have a hotel, an entertainment village, an indoor waterpark lodge and an 18-hole golf course.

Recently opened casinos in the Finger Lakes, Schenectady and the Southern Tier had fallen short of initial revenue projections in a crowded regional gambling market.

