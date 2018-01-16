Business

Air Force contract goes to central NY technology firm

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 11:05 PM

ROME, N.Y.

An information technology company based in central New York has inked a contract with the Air Force worth nearly $48 million in an effort to help boost the nation's cybersecurity infrastructure.

Under the contract, Assured Information Security, Inc. — which is headquartered at Griffiss Business & Technology Park in Rome — will explore next-generation network operations and vulnerability assessment technology, or INNOVATE. Work will be done in Rome and will go through Jan. 10, 2020.

AIS has played a leading role in supporting cyber operations for government, academic and commercial entities.

Air Force Research Lab in Rome is the contracting authority for the award and will commit $4 million for research, development, test and evaluation funds to advance the work.

