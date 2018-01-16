Business

Legislature adds services for the deaf, hard of hearing

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 12:34 PM

PHOENIX

The Arizona Legislature is providing a live captioning service and looping technology for committee hearings for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The Arizona Capitol Times reported earlier this month that people can request for the captioning through the Arizona Legislature's website in advanced.

People will be able to view the captioning on mobile devices and computers and will be provided through the Arizona Relay Service.

The Legislature began providing looping technology in hearing rooms and in the galleries of the House and Senate last year.

Arizona Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Director Sherri Collins says the technology connects people's hearing aids with the sound system, allowing them to hear better without added background noise.

