NY lawmaker heckles Gov. Cuomo during budget address

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 12:48 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been heckled during his state budget address to lawmakers by a legislator unhappy with Cuomo's education spending plan.

Democratic Assemblyman Charles Baron, of Brooklyn, stood up during the Democratic governor's speech in Albany Tuesday to call for higher taxes on millionaires to support public schools.

Cuomo told him to listen to the speech before criticizing it. Baron also interrupted the governor during his state of the state address two years ago.

Cuomo is vowing to fight back against Washington Republicans with a state budget proposal that lays out spending on schools and mass transit while also confronting greater uncertainty in federal funding.

Cuomo, a Democrat, unveiled his $168 billion spending proposal on Tuesday. Lawmakers hope to approve a final budget by the April 1 deadline.

