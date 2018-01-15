Panama Hotel votes to drop Trump _ but his company won't go

FILE - In this photo taken July 4, 2011, shows the Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower, third building from left, in Panama City. An attempt to oust President Donald Trump’s hotel business from managing a Panama luxury hotel has turned bitter, with accusations of financial misconduct. Trump Hotels is contesting its firing, and two people told The Associated Press that Trump’s staff ran off a team of Marriott executives invited last month to visit the property during a search for a new hotel operator. Arnulfo Franco AP Photo