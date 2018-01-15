Business

VA holding health care town hall Wednesday in Vincennes

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 08:10 PM

VINCENNES, Ind.

The U.S Department of Veterans Affairs has scheduled a town hall in southwestern Indiana this week to discuss the VA health care system.

The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1157 at 2401 Hart St. in Vincennes.

The VA says the event has been scheduled to allow feedback from veterans, their families and other beneficiaries of the health care system. It says questions written on index cards will be collected from the audience and if the issue isn't address during the town hall, a VA staffer will contact that person directly.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch Works opens in west Wichita

    Greg Breeden has realized a more than 40-year-old dream by opening Watch Works just south of Hobby Lobby at Central and Ridge Road. Carrie Rengers/ The Wichita Eagle

Watch Works opens in west Wichita

Watch Works opens in west Wichita 1:44

Watch Works opens in west Wichita
Couture Ever After table themes debut this weekend 0:45

Couture Ever After table themes debut this weekend
Wichita’s only school uniform store closes 0:59

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes

View More Video