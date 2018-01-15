FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, workers pick up debris in a staircase of a four-story hotel exposed when the wall fell during Hurricane Harvey, in Rockport, Texas. Texas coastal towns where Hurricane Harvey made landfall are working to restore tourism and other economic attractions nearly five months after the storm.
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, workers pick up debris in a staircase of a four-story hotel exposed when the wall fell during Hurricane Harvey, in Rockport, Texas. Texas coastal towns where Hurricane Harvey made landfall are working to restore tourism and other economic attractions nearly five months after the storm. Eric Gay, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, workers pick up debris in a staircase of a four-story hotel exposed when the wall fell during Hurricane Harvey, in Rockport, Texas. Texas coastal towns where Hurricane Harvey made landfall are working to restore tourism and other economic attractions nearly five months after the storm. Eric Gay, File AP Photo

Business

Texas towns hit hard by Hurricane Harvey work to recover

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 12:19 PM

ROCKPORT, Texas

Some Texas coastal towns where Hurricane Harvey made landfall are working to restore tourism and other economic attractions nearly five months after the storm.

Hundreds of businesses in Rockport and Fulton are now open amid recovery efforts assisted by Aransas County and other government officials, the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports . Experts estimate the immediate impact of Harvey added up to $134 million in business losses in the county.

Harvey made landfall Aug. 25, leaving behind destroyed homes, businesses and infrastructure in Rockport, with about 10,000 residents. Nearby Fulton, a town of nearly 1,600, also took a heavy hit.

Officials with the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce said about 460 businesses of 1,300 are now operating.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Allison Larsen, a volunteer with International Economic Development Corp., was part of a recent recovery meeting. The area's charm — with special events, hospitality and homegrown businesses — is intact, according to Larsen.

"There's no doubt you have natural assets," she said in a presentation Thursday in Rockport. "Harvey didn't take that away from you."

The gathering was the culmination of a series of workshops examining how best to provide economic stability after disaster.

Immediate plans include investing in Rockport and Fulton's downtowns, supporting small businesses and embracing voluntourism — a kind of tourism growing in popularity where visitors seek to combine vacations with volunteering for a cause, the newspaper reported.

"Our goal is really to attract volunteers that will spend money in our community and help with recovery," said Luis Puron, executive director of Rockport Center for the Arts.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch Works opens in west Wichita

    Greg Breeden has realized a more than 40-year-old dream by opening Watch Works just south of Hobby Lobby at Central and Ridge Road. Carrie Rengers/ The Wichita Eagle

Watch Works opens in west Wichita

Watch Works opens in west Wichita 1:44

Watch Works opens in west Wichita
Couture Ever After table themes debut this weekend 0:45

Couture Ever After table themes debut this weekend
Wichita’s only school uniform store closes 0:59

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes

View More Video