Business

New Mexico lawmaker wants harassment settlements disclosed

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 12:32 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

Legislation has been proposed that would require greater public disclosure about New Mexico state government payouts to settle legal disputes over workplace harassment and personnel issues.

Republican Sen. Sander Rue of Albuquerque announced Friday a bill that would require the state to publish a summary of facts leading to settlement agreements, the agency or office involved, and financial terms including damage payments and attorney fees. The information would need to be published within 30 days of a settlement on the state's online information clearinghouse, known as the New Mexico Sunshine Portal .

Rue said current law delays the release of settlement information for six months and makes it difficult in many ways to track human rights and workplace violations in government.

He wants the bill considered as an issue of taxpayer fairness.

