Palestinians to get 3G in West Bank, after Israel lifts ban

In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, photo, Palestinian cell phone provider Wataniya CEO Durgham Maraee speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Palestinians in the West Bank are finally getting high-speed mobile data services, after a decade-long Israeli ban cost their fragile economy hundreds of millions of dollars, impeded hi-tech start-ups and denied them simple conveniences enjoyed by the rest of the world. Majdi Mohammed AP Photo