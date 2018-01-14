Greenville cuts spending 3 months into city's budget year

Business

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 10:51 AM

GREENVILLE, Miss.

A city in Mississippi is cutting expenses only three months after the start of the budget year.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports that the Greenville City Council has told department heads to trim 2.5 percent of spending.

Officials were forced to address budgetary matters because the continued Environmental Protection Agency's partial-consent decree and its sewer projects. Because of that, the city is facing financial woes after spending $2.6 million out-of-pocket.

City Clerk Amelia Wicks says employees in her office will have pay cuts.

Mayor Errick D. Simmons says the city could reduce a drug court program.

Carlon Williams, the planning department director, is reducing spending on demolitions and cleaning of lots, which is her largest line item at $150,000.

