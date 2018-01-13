Democrats in California governor's race say Trump is racist

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2017 file photo, California Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox, right, speaks in Sacramento, Calif., about his decision to spend "significant" money on an effort to repeal California's newly passed gas and diesel tax increase. Candidates seeking to become California's next governor dueled Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, over deep partisan differences in a forum at the University of Southern California, with Democrats and Republicans breaking sharply on issues from President Donald Trump to health care. Cox said he supported building a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, a proposal derided by California Democrats. Kathleen Ronayne, File AP Photo