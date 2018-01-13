Business

Rainwater disrupts systems for unemployment benefits office

The Associated Press

January 13, 2018 10:42 AM

CRANSTON, R.I.

The Rhode Island department that oversees unemployment benefits has lost phone and internet access after rainwater seeped into its data center.

The Providence Journal reports water from overnight storms prompted an automatic shutdown of systems that support the Department of Labor and Training's website and other systems.

The website where users can file unemployment-insurance claims and access other services was down as of Saturday morning.

A department spokesman says officials are working to restore the systems as soon as possible.

The National Weather Service says it recorded wind gusts of up to 51 miles per hour in Rhode Island on Saturday morning amid storms that led to flooding and wind damage.

