Newly-elected ruling African National Congress
Newly-elected ruling African National Congress ANC) party president Cyril Ramaphosa greets supporters attending the party's 106th birthday celebrations in East London, South Africa, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Ramaphosa is to address supporters for the first time since being elected last month.
Newly-elected ruling African National Congress ANC) party president Cyril Ramaphosa greets supporters attending the party's 106th birthday celebrations in East London, South Africa, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Ramaphosa is to address supporters for the first time since being elected last month.

Business

South Africa's new party leader targets 'billions' in graft

The Associated Press

January 13, 2018 04:47 AM

JOHANNESBURG

The new leader of South Africa's ruling party vows to crack down on the corruption that has weakened the African National Congress in a new push to end inequities that haunt the nation more than 20 years after the end of white minority rule.

"Billions of rands have been illegally diverted to individuals," Cyril Ramaphosa said Saturday while celebrating the party's 106th anniversary.

Ramaphosa was elected to lead Africa's oldest liberation party in December, replacing scandal-prone President Jacob Zuma as party leader, and likely will be elected the next president in 2019.

Public frustration over corruption allegations against Zuma deeply split the ANC, and Ramaphosa has been pressured by opposition parties and some ANC members to recall Zuma as president.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ramaphosa instead is emphasizing the need to unify the party.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch Works opens in west Wichita

    Greg Breeden has realized a more than 40-year-old dream by opening Watch Works just south of Hobby Lobby at Central and Ridge Road. Carrie Rengers/ The Wichita Eagle

Watch Works opens in west Wichita

Watch Works opens in west Wichita 1:44

Watch Works opens in west Wichita
Couture Ever After table themes debut this weekend 0:45

Couture Ever After table themes debut this weekend
Wichita’s only school uniform store closes 0:59

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes

View More Video