Business

Big UK government contractor sees shares plunge on debt woes

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 10:36 AM

LONDON

Carillion shares have fallen more than 25 percent as the construction and business services company that is one of the British government's biggest contractors struggles under 1.5 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) of debt.

The plunge comes as the Press Association reported that lenders to the construction giant effectively rejected a rescue plan proposed Wednesday.

Unions warn that 19,500 British jobs are at risk if Carillion can't reach a deal with creditors.

The opposition Labour's Party's spokeswoman on business issues, Rebecca Long-Bailey, says the collapse of Carillion "would have major implications for the outsourced government contracts the company holds, as well as the firm's thousands of workers, those in the supply chain and those who rely on Carillion's pension fund."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Couture Ever After table themes debut this weekend

    Through a bridal event this weekend, Nicole Wolf of Couture Ever After is showing off her new Commerce Street space along with table themes she offers for weddings. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

Couture Ever After table themes debut this weekend

Couture Ever After table themes debut this weekend 0:45

Couture Ever After table themes debut this weekend
Wichita’s only school uniform store closes 0:59

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes
Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:18

Restaurants we lost in 2017

View More Video