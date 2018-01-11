The Latest: Alabama incentives for factory top $700 million

Akio Toyoda, Toyota Motor Corp. president, speaks during a press conference, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Montgomery, Ala., where the Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda announced plans to build a huge $1.6 billion joint-venture plant in Huntsville, that will eventually employ about 4,000 people. Several states had competed for the coveted project, which will be able to turn out 300,000 vehicles per year and will produce the Toyota Corolla compact car for North America and a new small SUV from Mazda. The Montgomery Advertiser via AP Albert Cesare