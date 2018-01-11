Business

Carney blasts drilling proposal, wants meeting with Zinke

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 09:36 AM

DOVER, Del.

Delaware's Democratic governor is asking to meet with U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke as opposition to the Trump administration's plan to expand offshore drilling mounts.

In a letter Thursday to Zinke, Carney said opening areas on the outer continental shelf to oil and gas drilling threatens the environments and economies of Delaware and other coastal states.

Some Democrats from other coastal states are accusing President Donald Trump of punishing states with Democratic leaders. Democrats also say Trump and Zinke are being hypocritical by agreeing to a request by Florida's Republican governor to withdraw from the drilling plan, but not making the same accommodation to states with Democratic governors.

Carney says he wants a meeting with Zinke to discuss the drilling proposal in more detail.

