FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2014, file photo, Carlos Rafael talks on the phone at Homer's Wharf near his herring boat F/V Voyager in New Bedford, Mass. The federal government is trying to keep Rafael, known as the Codfather, out of the seafood business. Rafael was sentenced in 2017 to nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty to evading fishing quotas and smuggling money to Portugal.
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2014, file photo, Carlos Rafael talks on the phone at Homer's Wharf near his herring boat F/V Voyager in New Bedford, Mass. The federal government is trying to keep Rafael, known as the Codfather, out of the seafood business. Rafael was sentenced in 2017 to nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty to evading fishing quotas and smuggling money to Portugal. Standard Times via AP, File John Sladewski
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2014, file photo, Carlos Rafael talks on the phone at Homer's Wharf near his herring boat F/V Voyager in New Bedford, Mass. The federal government is trying to keep Rafael, known as the Codfather, out of the seafood business. Rafael was sentenced in 2017 to nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty to evading fishing quotas and smuggling money to Portugal. Standard Times via AP, File John Sladewski

Business

Feds look to keep Codfather out of business, issue fines

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 10:08 AM

NEW BEDFORD, Mass.

The federal government is trying to keep the disgraced fishing magnate known as the Codfather out of the seafood business.

Carlos Rafael was sentenced last year to nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty to evading fishing quotas and smuggling money to Portugal.

Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say they filed a charging document against Rafael, two of his scallop boat captains and 28 businesses related to Rafael on Wednesday.

A NOAA spokeswoman says the case seeks to deny any future applications by Rafael for any permit issued by the agency.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It also seeks nearly $1 million in civil penalties. The agency also hopes to revoke a seafood dealer permit issued to Carlos Seafood in New Bedford and 38 commercial fishing permits.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wichita’s only school uniform store closes

    The sudden closing of Parker School Uniforms in Wichita has left area private schools and families wondering where they’ll find school clothes for their children. (Video by Candi Bolden)

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes 0:59

Wichita’s only school uniform store closes
Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:18

Restaurants we lost in 2017
First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

View More Video